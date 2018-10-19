Microsoft is planning for the future of Visual Studio. In a newly released roadmap, the company detailed some of the things that will be coming to the IDE in Q1 of 2019.

As requested by the community, Visual Studio will be multi-monitor dots per inch (DPI) aware, which will lead to improved clarity on monitors with different DPIs. Some services will also be moved to the background to improve load times.

Xamarin developers will get features such as Xamarin.Forms 4.0 templates and tooling support, Xamarin.Android Designer improvements and support for constraint layouts, Xamarin.Forms Previewer improvements, Enhanced Fast Deployment for Xamarin.Android, and Android API 29 support.

Microsoft will update tooling for WinForms and WPF development with .NET Core 3, in addition to updating Test Explorer to provide better performance for large numbers of tests.

Python developers will get full featured debugging, an interactive window, and IntelliSense experience in Open Folder. They will also be able to take advantage of auto-reload when debugging Python Flask and Django apps.

Other features include the ability to add SQL Azure databases, Storage Accounts, Application Insights, and Key Vault to Azure App Service instances; support for running .NET Unit Tests on projects that target more than one .NET framework; extensibility support for third party test frameworks to integrate with Real Time Test Discovery; and x:bind support for XAML edit and continue.

The roadmap is available here.