Rocket.Chat is an open-source, customizable, MERN (MongoDB, Express, React, Node) based communications platform developed in JavaScript built with data protection in mind.

Rocket.Chat is intended to enable real-time conversations among colleagues, with other companies, or with customers, no matter how they connect to the company. The goal of this is to increase productivity and customer satisfaction rates.

With the company’s self-managed offerings, Rocket.Chat can be deployed on the users own server or they can use SaaS Rocket.Chat.

According to the company, this tool allows users to own their conversations by offering them the option of a self-hosted, air-gapped, or secure cloud deployment so it can meet the specific security and compliance needs of every customer.

Additionally, Rocket.Chat is E2E encrypted, ISO 27001 certified, and supports compliance with GDPR, CCPA,LGPD, and HIPPA.

To learn more, visit the website.