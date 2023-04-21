Tython is an open-source Security as Code framework and SDK that is geared towards building security design patterns as-code. It takes an architectural approach to cloud security, supports the user’s choice of programming language, and removes vendor lock-in.

With Tython, customers can design reusable security references architectures as-code with pre-built blueprints so that they don’t need to build custom parsers for every language and integrations for every tool.

Users also gain the ability to define security and governance policies in any programming language they want, including Python, Rust, Golang, Sentinel, and OPA.

This open-source offering also works to remove the need for traditional configuration management constraints with a meta-model of the user’s application architecture. According to the maintainers, this provides enhanced security visibility.

Furthermore, customers are enabled to identify security and compliance issues based on business application context, and then automatically apply security.

The maintainers also stated that Tython allows for the creation, remediation, and enforcement of the end users custom security policies as soon as possible from architecture design to post-deployment drift detection.

The framework also natively integrates across the cloud, offering multi-cloud support, the ability for developers to choose their IaC tools, intelligent remediation and drift-detection, and full visibility to the entire cloud application architecture through an interactive graph.

