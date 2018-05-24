WhiteSource has announced the launch of its software composition analysis tool, Effective Usage Analysis. The solution provides details on how software components are being used and highlights their impact on the application’s security.

According to WhiteSource, the tool will reduce open-source vulnerability alerts by 70 percent.

“Our Effective Usage Analysis technology allows security and engineering teams to cut through the noise to correctly prioritize threats to the security of their products,” Rami Sass, CEO of WhiteSource. “Prioritization is key for managing time and limited resources. By showing security and engineering teams which vulnerable functionalities are the most critical and require their immediate attention, we are giving them the confidence to plan their operations and optimize remediation.”

MapR launches on-demand training program for AI and analytics

MapR has announced a new on-demand training program. It features 30 free courses; certification trackers for developers, administrators, and data scientists; an expanded support portal and knowledge base; and containerize clusters and code for hands-on experience.

The program is intended to highlight the capabilities and features needed to deploy applications in mission-critical production environments.

“According to Gartner, in its January 2018 report, Enabling Essential Data Governance for Successful Big Data Architecture Deployment, ‘only 17% of Hadoop deployments are in production in 2017 among customers surveyed,’” said Jack Norris, senior vice president, data and applications for MapR Technologies. “Comparatively, MapR enjoys customer retention rates of 98% with nearly all customers deployed successfully in production. These training, support and software resources are relevant to any organization looking at how to best leverage data for their business.”

MariaDB TX 3.0 is released

MariaDB TX 3.0 has been released. The open source database features purpose-built storage engines that can simultaneously support multiple workloads of different characteristics, such as transactional, analytical, write-intensive, or extreme scale. The database also now features temporal processing, Oracle compatibility, and advanced data protection.

According to the company, with this release, customers will be able to “easily, quickly, securely and affordably run their mission-critical business on an enterprise open source database.”

Confluent Cloud is now available on Google Cloud Platform

Confluent has announced a new partnership with Google Cloud, allowing Confluent Cloud to become available on Google Cloud Platform. As a result, customers will be able to alleviate the operating burden of Apache Kafka while streaming data at scale to Google Cloud services.

The addition of Confluent Cloud to Google Cloud Platform allows organizations to build event-driven applications, unleash developer velocity, provide a persistent bridge to cloud, and analyze data on a massive scale, according to the company.