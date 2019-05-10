Instaclustr has announced a new certification program for open-source technologies. By certifying those technologies, companies will be able to develop with them with greater confidence.

According to Instaclustr, the technologies are rigorously tested and evaluated under this program. The company will be applying this framework to all of the open-source technologies that it currently supports.

“We understand that enterprise adoption of any core technology is a major commitment that demands absolute confidence in reliability, performance, functionality, and security,” said Ben Slater, chief product officer, Instaclustr. “Enterprise decision-makers need to know that a chosen solution will behave precisely as expected, and will provide enterprise-grade effectiveness all the way through to production. Our Certified Cassandra now provides customers with even more peace of mind that 100% open source Cassandra is an ideal fit for their production applications, and that Instaclustr is the trusted partner to manage it.”

In addition to the Certification Framework, the company also announced a technology test plan for Apache Cassandra to assure that the database has been tested for functionality, performance, and integration before making it available for production environment.