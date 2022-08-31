Postman, the world’s leading API platform, today announced the launch of its Ecosystem Partner Program. This program will allow companies and independent software vendors (ISVs) to build joint solutions with the Postman API Platform to improve the developer experience and gain visibility across Postman’s user base of over 20 million API professionals.

APIs are the building blocks of all modern software with Postman users making approximately one billion API requests last year. Furthermore, according to Postman’s recently-released 2022 State of the API Report, 51% of respondents said that more than half of their organizations’ development effort is spent on APIs. With more time spent on APIs and organizations continuing to embrace the API-first model of software, Postman simplifies each step of the API lifecycle and streamlines collaboration so developers can create better APIs faster.

“As companies begin to understand the value of being API-first, we are seeing more organizations prioritize building, using, and innovating with APIs,” said Abhinav Asthana, co-founder and CEO of Postman. “This has contributed to a rapidly evolving API platform landscape. The new Ecosystem Partner Program will connect companies with the tools and resources they need to meet their API-first potential and succeed in the modern development landscape.”

The Postman Ecosystem Partner Program is open to any company that provides developer or API tools that can help improve the Postman user experience with an integration. Postman offers two partnership tiers—Integration and Strategic:

Integration Partners

Companies can start with the Integration Partner pathway to build joint solutions, with the Postman team providing in-depth documentation and self-serve resources to help the partner build an integration and visibility amongst the Postman community. Current Integration Partners include APIMetrics, APISec, Speedscale, Tyk, and Workato. Additional benefits consist of:

In-depth documentation to build an integration with Postman API Platform

Access to Postman product and engineering team for technical support via partner slack channel and office hours

Postman support for partner-led promotion such as blogs, social media posts, newsletters, etc.

“We are excited to partner with Postman through the company’s newly established Ecosystem Partner Program,” said Markus Zirn, SVP, Strategy & Business Development at Workato. “As an Integration Partner, Workato will work closely with the Postman team to optimize how Workato’s integration and Postman’s API Platform work together. We’re excited about the combined power of both our products for joint customers who want to easily create, make available, and consume APIs.”

Strategic Partners

Companies can build upon an integration partnership to become a Strategic Partner, earning a native Postman integration based on adoption by Postman users. Postman will co-build native support for strategic integrations and provide expanded go-to-market support. Current Strategic Partners include AWS, GitHub, Gitlab, New Relic, and PagerDuty. Additional benefits consist of:

Dedicated partner manager and Slack channel for technical support and relationship management

Access to Postman product and engineering teams to co-develop a native Postman integration

Customized co-marketing plan and execution

Akhil Kapoor, VP of Cloud and Product Partnerships at New Relic said: “We’re excited to join the Postman Ecosystem Partner Program to bring API observability data to developers and engineers where they already spend their time — whether they are DevOps engineers monitoring their stack in New Relic or API developers seeking real-time application performance data in the context of their API deployments in Postman.”

“Establishing Postman’s Ecosystem Partner Program is another step forward in the company’s journey to empower organizations with APIs,” said Smit Patel, Head of Partnerships at Postman. “We are motivated by the early interest in the program and are excited to continue working with these partners—and welcome new partners—to lead the charge in API-first development.”

To learn more about Postman’s Ecosystem Partner Program and apply, visit https://www.postman.com/partner-program/ and read more in our blog: https://blog.postman.com/announcing-the-postman-ecosystem-partner-program