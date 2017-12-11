Progress, the leading provider of application development and deployment technologies, today announced the availability of Progress® Health Cloud, the first and only enterprise health cloud that fully integrates industry leading frontend, backend and data connectivity technologies into a serverless and HIPAA-compliant platform for quickly creating apps to drive patient engagement and better healthcare outcomes.

Today, the healthcare industry rates among the lowest of all industries in customer experience scores, according to the Temkin Group[1]. With the advancements in digital business, healthcare providers, insurance payers, pharmaceutical companies and medical device companies need to act like other consumer-facing businesses, delivering high quality, engaging digital experiences that will improve patient care and drive better healthcare outcomes.

Progress Health Cloud enables healthcare organizations to quickly deliver winning patient and connected care applications to any device, by offering tools to easily build engaging experiences across any and all interface types. Progress Health Cloud comes equipped with pre-packaged healthcare application templates, a flexible, scalable and HIPAA compliant serverless cloud platform and pre-packaged integrations with EHRs and other healthcare data sources.

With Progress Health Cloud, healthcare organizations are now in a position to deliver unified digital health experiences in the form of mobile, tablet, wearable, web and chat bot applications. Moreover, they can deliver 5-star app experiences, get to market 75% faster with new applications, cut EHR integration time in half, lower total cost of ownership for applications by 60% and save tens of thousands of dollars per year in compliance costs.

Progress Health Cloud is built on the Progress Kinvey™ serverless cloud platform and includes NativeScript components for easily building cross-platform native mobile experiences with a single codebase. Kinvey was named a Leader with the highest score for current offering among all vendors in the “Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Health Clouds, Q3 2017.”

“When we set out to create the digital experience for our members, we knew it had to be incredibly engaging, easy to use and seamless across mobile and web experiences – and it had to support our need to get to market quickly, which is why we selected Kinvey,” said Pam Hudson, CIO, BayHealth Development. “With the release of Progress Health Cloud, Progress has taken the best of the Kinvey platform and layered it with the healthcare-specific expertise required for our industry. It is by far the most robust, relevant offering available today.”

Features of Progress Health Cloud include:

Digital experience accelerators—Patient experience app templates for popular use cases and SDKs to quickly deliver successful mobile, tablet, web, wearable, voice and chat bot apps.

Cloud service accelerators—20+ integrated, configurable and compliant serverless cloud services, accessible via auto-generated REST APIs, eliminating integration development, testing, infrastructure and operation costs.

Health service catalog—Secure, easy access to health services catalog with a multitude of connectors to popular EHR, enterprise and cloud systems with sub-second data delivery and online/offline user access.

Out-of-the box HIPAA compliance, offering enormous time and cost savings.

“Patient experience and healthcare outcomes are the top priorities for healthcare organizations today,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “With Progress Health Cloud, we are offering something truly unique to the market that is enabling our customers to deliver the best application experiences with a fraction of the time and effort of other solutions.”

