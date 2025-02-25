Reduce Risk, Accelerate Innovation: ASPM for Modern Open Source | SD Times Webinar with ActiveState

Open source drives innovation, but unchecked it can increase risk. This webinar explores how Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) can help you harness the power of open source while mitigating vulnerabilities.

Discover how ActiveState’s comprehensive platform, expert guidance, and commitment to community leadership can help you:

• Discover: Identify and catalogue all your applications. Evaluate applications for vulnerabilities and threats.

• Prioritize: Prioritize findings based on the potential impact and imminent risk.

• Remediate/Deploy: Detect and patch vulnerabilities, and implement important security controls. Ensure systematic adherence to governance and policy. Monitor and enforce security policies.