AppSec company Backslash Security has announced new capabilities to better detect security issues in applications.

Backslash utilizes a number of security scanning capabilities to uncover potential issues, including SCA, SAST, SBOM, VEX, and secrets detection.

It now integrates with GitHub Enterprise On-Premise, GitHub Enterprise Server, GitLab On-Premise, and Bitbucket On-Premise. By offering integration into more of the platforms where companies keep their codebases, Backslash will be able to serve more development teams.

The company also added support for additional languages: C, C++, Ruby, Rust, and Scala. New role-based access controls will enable organizations to more easily manage access to the platform as well.

Backslash also added new automation policies and features that allow users to launch security workflows, create tickets, and create notifications across Jira, Monday.com, ServiceNow, Slack, and Microsoft Teams.

And finally, the company added the ability to identify phantom and transitive packages, which are packages not introduced directly by the developer and that may not show up in manifest files.

“Backslash enables enterprises to prioritize truly critical code risks and facilitate trust among the many teams and stakeholders within the software development lifecycle,” said Yossi Pik, co-founder and CTO of Backslash Security. “These latest enhancements automate key AppSec tasks, ensure issues are handled according to the correct priorities, and integrate smoothly into organizational workflows, all while strengthening our reachability analysis to provide enterprise security teams with incomparable results.”

The company is currently offering a free trial to the platform, which provides access to all of these features.