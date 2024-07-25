The software intelligence company CAST is trying to make it easier for development teams to create and manage Software Bill of Materials (SBOMs) with the launch of the CAST SBOM Manager.

This new free tool automates the process of creating SBOMs. Developers give the SBOM Manager access to their code repositories and it will create an SBOM that includes inventories of components, vulnerabilities, and licenses. Alternatively, they can import an existing SBOM file to speed up the process.

Once created, owners can edit the details, add custom metadata, and catalog components so that they can be used across different SBOM.

They can also define custom licenses and manage open source license risks, obsolescence, and copyrights.

The created SBOMs can be exported into various formats including Excel, Word, PPT, and CycloneDX.

The platform also includes an interactive dashboard that provides at-a-glance insights of component categories, vulnerabilities, and licenses.

“The product leverages advanced software intelligence to provide an automated, customizable, and user-friendly approach to SBOM management,” said Greg Rivera, vice president of CAST. “This product is intended for organizations that need to generate and maintain accurate SBOMs without the complexity and high costs associated with traditional solutions.”

