If you are a developer, there is a good chance that in your professional life you have been required to develop authentication and authorization management systems for an application from scratch. In fact, there’s a good chance you’ve even had to rebuild it several times in a very short period, based on the evolution of the application and changes in the requirements of the product and its customers.

Authentication and authorization management are integral parts of building an application. Over time, as the application grows, the task of developing these systems becomes more and more complex. As a result, companies waste valuable developer time figuring out how to build them more efficiently. This means that at the end of the day, the company’s development team is not so concerned with developing the main product, but rather the surrounding bits. In addition, there is also the issue of security. The field of IAM (Identity and access management) is constantly evolving to meet regulatory requirements and in response to an increasing number of cyber-attacks, which unfortunately takes up a lot of developers’ time. Developers are required to take all this into account when they develop the authentication and authorization management systems for their products, and they have to make sure the two systems work well together.

Enter FusionAuth & Permit.io

A new webinar will make this complicated story really simple. It is organized by Permit.io, which develops a popular permissions and access control management solution with low code. The webinar will feature Permit’s founder and CEO Or Weis in conversation with Dan Moore of FusionAuth, whose developer-focused platform enables efficient, secure customer authentication. The webinar will be moderated by Apple’s Cloud infrastructure engineering manager Cheryl Hung.

This webinar will take place on Sept. 20 at 9am PT / 12pm ET and is intended for developers of all levels. Participation is free of charge and accessible by prior registration.

The webinar will include an overview of the entire IAM world, with an emphasis on authentication and authorization, how the two solutions intertwine and how they can be used together without making mistakes along the way. Participants will learn what the authentication system is, what the authorization management system is, and how to build such systems yourself versus leveraging FusionAuth & Permit.io’s developer platforms. Participants will learn in detail how the FusionAuth and Permit.io solutions work both individually, in addition to together. All those in the panel experienced a similar story, which will probably sound familiar to many developers – they worked for a company that developed an application that needed authentication and authorization management systems and had to invest precious time and resources to build one. Moreover, many times they had to rebuild these systems several times very quickly as the application developed and the requirements changed. The goal of the upcoming event is to learn how developers can avoid this in the future by using efficient and flexible tooling.

