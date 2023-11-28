FusionAuth has announced that it has improved the scalability and performance of its platform, which allows developers to incorporate authentication into their applications.

According to the company, the complexity of modern authentication methods can be a challenge for developers to deal with, and while there are many identity tools that can provide them with basic capabilities that can be worked into their applications, those options tend to have less than ideal performance and can’t scale to large customer bases.

The latest improvements to FusionAuth’s identity platform aim to deal with that issue and provide developers with a solution that is both easy to use and scalable.

Specifically, the latest update improves performance for customer bases of one million users or more.

The user and entity search APIs now contain a new value that can be used to return the entire available result set.

In addition, the latest update adds support for signing webhook events, which helps developers verify that a webhook message hasn’t been interfered with by a man-in-the-middle attack.

The final component of the update is that users can now manage custom SSL certificates for webhooks in the same console they manage their other certificates.

“We’re bringing the power of Elasticsearch and unlimited custom data fields to large-scale systems. This change removes previous search limitations and improves performance and scalability,” said Dan Moore, head of developer relations at FusionAuth. “At FusionAuth, we continuously innovate to make customer identity and access management (CIAM) easier for developers. Many of our customers are supporting apps with millions of users, and they need to query user and entity data or sync such information quickly and effortlessly across systems. These updates make their lives easier.”