Secure Code Warrior, a global security organization, has joined GitLab’s global partner program. This new partnership means that Secure Code Warrior will make its learning platform available to developers on GitLab’s DevOps platform.

This integration will work to enhance real-time secure coding guidance, which is an important piece of the process of detecting and fixing vulnerabilities.

“Developers are expected to deliver code faster than ever before, which can make security oftentimes an afterthought. However, if developers can get actionable secure coding guidance throughout their workflows, they’ll be enabled to find and fix vulnerabilities whilst taking their security knowledge to the next level. We’re proud to partner with GitLab to give millions of developers an easier pathway to make this a reality,” said Pieter Danhieux, co-founder and CEO of Secure Code Warrior.

This partnership is geared at further embedding security into the developer workflow in order to ensure a higher standard of code quality.

According to the companies, with this integration, organizations will be able to implement security best practices in a way that makes sense to developers. This will help to increase developer productivity as well as the quality and safety of code.

“Security has become top of mind for many organizations; however, software development teams still contend with increasingly complicated security policies and sophisticated tools just to prevent potential vulnerabilities from slipping into production,” said Nima Badiey, vice president of global alliances at GitLab. “By offering Secure Code Warrior’s contextual learning across secure coding in our DevOps Platform, we provide another tool for developers to utilize as they take more ownership and control of establishing security practices earlier in the development chain.”

