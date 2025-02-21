Symbiotic Security has announced updates to its application and IDE extension, which provides secure coding recommendations and fixes vulnerabilities as code is written.

“With Symbiotic’s software, security is no longer an afterthought; it is where it should have always been – integrated into the software development lifecycle (SDLC) as a foundational part of the coding process. It continuously scans code that has both already been written and as it is created, so that potential threats are identified and resolved immediately,” the company wrote in a blog post.

The company has reworked the insights and reporting panel to give customers a 360 degree view of their threat exposure.

It also added new dashboards that will help developers better understand and monitor their progress around vulnerabilities.

Another addition is a policy breach indicator that reveals to the developer if a security vulnerability will pass continuous integration.

And finally, there is a new learning tab integrated into the IDE, offering just-in-time training, links to resources, and examples of vulnerable code.

“Developers need real-time, actionable intelligence so they can write secure code with confidence,” said Edouard Viot, co-founder and chief technology officer of Symbiotic Security. “With this update, we’re ensuring that developers and security teams have the insights they need – when they need them – without disrupting workflows.”