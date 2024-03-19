Synopsys today released a new application security testing solution, fAST Dynamic, that helps organizations find and remediate security vulnerabilities in today’s modern web applications.

According to the company’s announcement, fAST Dynamic is built upon scanning technology Synopsys acquired from WhiteHat Security, and adds on to fAST Static and fAST SCA, which were built into the company’s Polaris platform last year. This allows users to deal with vulnerabilities in their own code, open-source dependencies and application behaviors in one solution.

“Dynamic analysis is an essential technology for securing modern web applications, but legacy DAST tools can be too slow and difficult to use in fast-paced development environments,” said Jason Schmitt, general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. “With fAST Dynamic, we have evolved the powerful and accurate scanning technology from Whitehat Security to create a solution designed for the speed of modern development. Synopsys fAST Dynamic enables DevOps teams to scan their applications quickly and accurately, eliminating the need for time-consuming configuration and triage efforts which are often required with legacy tools. With the addition of fAST Dynamic, Polaris customers can orchestrate rapid static, SCA, and dynamic scans through a unified SaaS platform, enabling them to simplify and accelerate their DevSecOps workflows.”

Among the features Synopsys has introduced with fAST Dynamic are:

Simplified onboarding and configuration

Smart attack execution, offering the ability to navigate and analyze web applications to ensure comprehensive test coverage

An optimized analysis engine that targets critical and high-impact vulnerabilities and minimizes false positives and which can be integrated into organizations’ CI/CD pipelines

Synopsys fAST Dynamic will be available in April on the Polaris platform. To learn more, read the blog post.