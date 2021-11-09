Veracode launched an advanced scanning tool that enables organizations to find and fix vulnerabilities in APIs.

The new capability leverages Veracode’s Dynamic Analysis (DAST) scanning engine to provide comprehensive security insights and remediation guidance for APIs.

“The explosion of APIs means that application development is becoming more fragmented and decentralized in nature, so the attack surface is growing exponentially,” said Brian Roche, chief product officer at Veracode. “As such, API scanning has become the most-requested feature by our customers as they look for a solution that saves time, frees up resources, and provides peace of mind.”

API scan results are grouped by severity and provide detailed remediation guidance within a single dashboard alongside other Dynamic Analysis scans. This makes it easy for security teams to prioritize vulnerabilities and access the details required for developers to fix insecure code quickly, facilitating smooth collaboration between security and development teams, according to the company on its website.

“Strong API security is fast becoming one of the top concerns for enterprises and a table stakes capability for CISOs. In a world where every relationship should start with zero trust, regular API scanning must be a cornerstone of any robust software security strategy,” Roche added.