SmartBear, a leading provider of software quality and visibility solutions, has added OpenTelemetry-native performance insights and distributed tracing as part of its BugSnag error and real user monitoring solution. This new functionality empowers developers to proactively identify and resolve performance bottlenecks and systemic issues with a truly comprehensive view of application performance, increasing responsiveness and enhancing overall customer experience. These new capabilities are valuable for enterprises with highly critical applications and those that prioritize delivering exceptional user experiences, especially on mobile and other front-end platforms where quality of interaction is critical.

“The uniqueness of BugSnag’s new distributed tracing lies in its true end-to-end nature, which is increasingly hard to achieve in modern architectures today,” said Justin Collier, Senior Director of Product Management at SmartBear. “In today’s complex, distributed environments, ensuring seamless performance across all layers of the application stack has become progressively challenging. By tracing issues from the user’s application all the way through to distributed systems and tying everything together, BugSnag provides a complete, thorough view of an application’s performance. This is essential for developers and enterprises that need a faster response time and want to ensure that every aspect of the user experience is optimized.

“With distributed tracing integrated into performance monitoring, developers have a much richer, more detailed view of system performance. Together, they provide a powerful toolkit for maintaining and improving the performance and reliability of complex, distributed systems. These advancements also align with the growing enterprise demand for cost-effective, yet powerful observability solutions that can scale with their operations. BugSnag’s approach increases observability insights to developers, streamlining the observability process and lowering the total cost of ownership for enterprises.

“Observability, reliability, and software quality are now C-Suite concerns as unplanned downtime can wreak havoc on a company’s reputation and revenue streams,” said Stephen Elliot, Group Vice President, I&O, Cloud Operations, and DevOps at IDC. “It’s now essential that development executives have complete transparency into their digital services and understand what their customers are truly experiencing.”

SmartBear is streamlining developer workflows by integrating popular tools and features into intuitive solution hubs: SmartBear API Hub, SmartBear Test Hub, and SmartBear Insight Hub. BugSnag is transforming into SmartBear Insight Hub, integrating full-stack observability with OTel-based distributed tracing into one observability hub for enhanced and simplified developer experiences.