The team at Amazon today announced Neptune Serverless to help organizations scale automatically as queries and workloads change, working to adjust capacity in increments to provide the correct amount of database resources that an application needs.

According to Amazon, this service can be used for development, test, and production workloads as well as to improve database costs compared to provisioning for optimal capacity.

Neptune Serverless also allows users to accelerate the deployment of graphs for modern applications.

Amazon stated that users can start with a small graph, and as the workload grows, Neptune Serverless will work to scale the graph databases in order to provide the necessary performance.

The service is intended to rid users of the need to manage database capacity and allow them to run graph applications without the added risk of higher costs from over-provisioning or lack of capacity from under-provisioning.

Additionally, Neptune Serverless allows users to continue utilizing the same query languages and features that are currently available in Neptune. These include Apache, TinkerPop, Gremlin, OpenCypher, and RDF/SPARQL.

Neptune Serverless is currently available in the US East, US West, Asian Pacific, and Europe. For more information, visit the website.