Google announced that its IDE for building Android apps, Android Studio Flamingo, is now stable.

The new release of the IDE includes improvements to help build UIs with Live Edit, new features that assist with inspecting apps, IntelliJ updates, and more.

Developers can build an app using Compose by pushing code changes directly to attached devices or emulators. You can automatically push any changes made to a file, and the user interface will update in real time. This feature called Live Edit, is still experimental, and you can activate it in the Editor Settings. However, it is important to note that there are some known limitations to this feature.

Also, a new System UI Mode selector on the toolbar enables users to switch wallpapers and see how themed app icons react to chosen wallpapers. Dynamic colors can be enabled in the app and the new wallpaper attribute.

Network Inspector Traffic interception now shows all traffic data for full timelines by default and users can create and manage rules that help test how an app behaves when encountering different responses.

Updates to App Quality Insights help to discover, investigate and reproduce issues reported by Crashlytics and the latest update now enables users to close issues or add useful annotations in the Notes pane.

Additional features include build analyzer task categorization, one-click automated profileable build and run, Lint support for SDK extensions, and Android Gradle Plugin 8.0.0.

According to Google, Jetpack Compose and Material 3 templates are now recommended for new projects.

Additional details are available here.