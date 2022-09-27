Today, Intel kicked off its second annual Intel Innovation conference where it shared a number of announcements for new software, hardware, and services.

In a keynote address, the company’s CEO Pat Gelsinger revealed a number of solutions to address challenges that developers face, such as vendor lock-in, access to the latest hardware, productivity, and security.

Intel Developer Cloud now gives developers and partners early access to Intel technologies. This will allow developers to try out technologies from a few months to even a full year ahead of product availability.

The company also announced the Intel Geti computer vision platform that allows anyone to quickly develop AI models. It reduces the time, AI expertise, and cost of developing models, and provides a single interface for data upload, annotation, and model training and retraining.

Its existing product portfolio also got a few updates, such as a new generation of Intel Core desktop processors. The 13th Gen processors offer up to 15% better single-threaded performance and up to 41% better multi-threaded performance.

Users will be able to take advantage of 13th Gen processors on Intel 600 or Intel 700 chipset motherboards.

“We are raising the standards of PC performance once again with our latest generation of flagship 13th Gen Intel Core Processors,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel. “The 13th Gen Intel Core family is the latest example of how Intel is enabling amazing experiences to happen on the PC – at scale and across all PC product segments. Combine this with an industry-leading partner ecosystem and new solutions like Intel Unison, and together we are showing the world what’s truly possible with the PC experience going forward.”

The Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series that was announced earlier this year now runs popular AI frameworks, such as OpenVINO, TensorFlow, and PyTorch.

Intel Unison is a new offering for connectivity between phones and PCs. Initial functionality includes file transfer, text messaging, phone calls, and phone notifications. It will ship with new laptops later this year.

The company also announced 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, with updates like accelerators for AI, analytics, networking, storage, and other demanding workloads. Customers can use the Intel On Demand activation model to turn on additional accelerators for greater flexibility.

Samsung and TSMC leaders also joined Gelsinger on stage to voice support for the Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) consortium. The UCIe’s goal is to create an open ecosystem for enabling chiplets that were designed and manufactured using different processes by different vendors to work together.

So far, the three largest chipmakers and over 80 semiconductor companies have joined the UCIe.

“In the next decade, we will see the continued digitization of everything. Five foundational technology superpowers — compute, connectivity, infrastructure, AI and sensing — will profoundly shape how we experience the world,” said Gelsinger. “Developers, both software and hardware focused, will build this future. They are the true magicians that advance what’s possible. Fostering this open ecosystem is at the center of our transformation and the developer community is essential to our success.”