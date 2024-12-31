A number of companies have announced major changes to their executive leadership last month. Here are a couple of the moves across the industry this past month.

Intel names two interim co-CEOs after ousting of Pat Gelsinger

It was reported that Intel’s board was unhappy with the results Gelsinger was bringing for the company, such as an inability to compete with NVIDIA.

David Zinsner and Michelle (MJ) Johnston Holthaus have been brought in as co-CEOs in the meantime while a permanent replacement is founded.

Both were already leaders in the company, with Zinsner as executive vice president and CFO and Holthaus as executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group.

Frank Yeary will step in as interim executive chair of the board during the transition period. The board has already formed a search committee to find a successor.

GitLab appoints Bill Staples as CEO

Staples will replace Sid Sijbrandij, who also co-founded the company in 2012 alongside Dmytro Zaporozhets. Sijbrandij decided to step down to focus on his health after being diagnosed with cancer, from which he is expected to make a full recovery after completing treatments.

Staples was previously the CEO of New Relic, and before that he held VP roles at Adobe and Microsoft.

“For the past twelve years, Sid and the team have established GitLab as the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform that developers love, and enterprises around the world rely on for software innovation,” said Bill Staples, CEO, GitLab. “I am honored and excited to lead the company into this next chapter and to help our customers and partners accelerate innovation and deliver business value.”

Black Duck Software names new CIO and CISO

Black Duck has been owned by Synopsys since 2017, and a few months ago, the company announced that the Synopsys Software Integrity Group would be rebranded as Black Duck Software, which would be a new independent company.

Ishpreet Singh is now the new company’s CIO and Bruce Jenkins is the CISO. In November, the company also named Sean Forkan as chief revenue officer.

Singh was previously global CIO of Qualys and also serves on the Evanta CIO Governing Body and the CNBC Executive Technology Council. Jenkins was previously an information and product security leader at Synopsys Software Integrity Group.

Srinivasan Raghavan named chief product officer of Freshworks

Raghavan will lead the company’s product strategy and vision for its AI, customer experience (CX), and employee experience (EX) solutions.

He has over 20 years of experience leading SaaS strategy, most recently as CPO of RingCentral, and before that as SVP of product at Five9. He also took on product leadership roles at Cisco earlier in his career.

“Joining Freshworks at a time when AI is unlocking new possibilities for businesses worldwide to drive growth and improve operational efficiency is an incredible opportunity,” said Raghavan. “By continuing to integrate AI and workflow automation across the Freshworks platform and solutions, we can add significant customer value and shape the future of CX and EX together.”