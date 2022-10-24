KubeCon 2022 kicked off today both in person and virtually. With this comes several new product releases and infrastructure updates.

CNCF announces first products under its certification program

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) has unveiled the first set of certified products as part of the Cloud Native Network Function (CNF) Certification Program.

First announced back in May 2022, the CNF certification program works to assist Communication Service Providers (CSPs) as well as other telecommunications organizations in identifying which Network Equipment Providers follow cloud native best practices.

According to CNCF, the CNF Certification Program utilizes the foundation’s CNF Test Suite and supports every product that runs in a certified Kubernetes environment. The CNF Test Suite is open-source and intended for telecommunications organizations to validate how well they are following cloud native best practices.

Logz.io announces Kubernetes360

The team at the unified SaaS platform Logz.io today announced Kubernetes360. This release is intended to unify open-source logging, metrics, and traces all in one platform that is purpose-built for apps deployed in Kubernetes environments.

According to Logz.io, in combination with the Kubernetes agent the company released a few months ago, Kubernetes360 allows DevOps professionals to quickly achieve full observability.

This release is also intended to tackle the challenges that come with Kubernetes’ inherent flexibility while still remaining open-source and maintaining a positive user experience for troubleshooting.

ServiceNow announces new feature in Lightstep Observability Portfolio

ServiceNow, the digital workflow company, today announced the general availability of Lightstep UQL (Unified Query Language) allowing users to extend visibility across Kubernetes applications.

With Lightstep UQL, the process of migrating observability from multiple different tools onto a unified Lightstep platform is simplified through a single query language. This works to query and correlate metrics, logs, and traces on demand across several Kubernetes nodes, servers, or serverless functions.

“Engineers today can leverage observability-as-code for more powerful and flexible insights into the health and performance of their cloud-native applications,” said Ben Sigelman, general manager and co-founder of Lightstep from ServiceNow. “This is especially important when thinking about modern architectures like Kubernetes, which are highly complex and dynamic. Lightstep UQL works to ensure that every Kubernetes application deployed is fully instrumented and observable by default.”

Komodor launches Helm Dashboard

The Kubernetes troubleshooting platform, Komodor, today released Helm Dashboard. With this, users are provided with the missing Graphical User Interface (GUI) for Helm, the Kubernetes package manager.

Helm Dashboard comes as an open-source offering that runs locally and opens in the browser, allowing developers to visualize which Helm deployments failed and determine what resources caused it.

According to the company, Helm Dashboard helps developers understand whether a Helm Chart is healthy or unhealthy, provides a diff that highlights what changed within the yaml files between deployments, and then allows the developer to quickly apply a hotfix.

Q2iQ updates its Kaptain AI/ML platform

According to D2iQ, the enterprise Kubernetes provider, Kaptain AI/ML 2.1 allows Nvidia GPU Container Catalog (NGC) containers to be launched directly from Kubeflow, offering developers pretrained GPU-optimized models for greater accuracy in production.

This release also features an integration of Kubeflow and MLflow, providing users with metadata tracking and visualization for improved performance models and the tracking of experiments directly from their notebooks.

Additionally, Kaptain AI/ML 2.1 offers users increased security with an improved identity provider integration.

Cosmonic PaaS developer preview now available

The WebAssembly pioneer Cosmonic announced that it will be offering full developer access to its distributed application development platform.

The Cosmonic PaaS is a lightweight, low-boilerplate environment that works to simplify application development and allows developers to more quickly run their apps anywhere at scale.

Key benefits of the platform include the ability to go from sketch to scale quickly, the ability for developers to bring their own laptops, cloud resources, or data centers with super constellations, the ability for applications to run anywhere, baked in automation and security, and the ability for developers to interface smoothly with operations, at a higher level.

Dell Technologies announces infrastructure updates

According to the company, there are three areas it is investing in: adding container support, accelerating DevOps practices, and creating multi-cloud consistency.

Among these updates is an expanded strategic relationship with Red Hat along with three solutions for OpenShift, a deepened relationship with VMware, and solutions for Amazon EKS Anywhere, Google Anthos, Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service, and SUSE Rancher.

Additionally, Dell offers usage-based pricing so users no longer need to pay for over-provisioned resources. The company also created a standardized set of RESTful APIs that enable software control of its products.

WSO2 releases latest version of Asgardeo IDaaS

The API management company WSO2 today announced the release of the Asgardeo identity as a service (IDaaS). This works to add integration to Choreo, WSO2’s digital platform as a service (digital PaaS).

The company said that this new version of Asgardeo builds on its business-to-consumer capabilities by adding business-to-business (B2B) support through the new B2B organization management functionality.

“Increasingly, enterprises that have successfully used CIAM to build trusted relationships with consumers now seek to make CIAM a cornerstone for delivering rich, personalized experiences to all customers,” said Geethika Cooray, vice president and general manager of identity and access management at WSO2. “The latest release of our Asgardeo IDaaS uniquely empowers these organizations to realize their goals by making the next level of CIAM a reality via integration with Choreo and adding the industry’s most robust support for B2B organization management.”

Solo.io announces Istio Ambient Mesh to be available in Gloo Mesh

The cloud-native application company Solo.io has announced that it will launch Istio Ambient Mesh in Gloo Mesh version 2.2.

This release is intended to support the new sidecar-less ambient mode in Istio that was launched back in September of 2022.

Key features of this release include no sidecar injection; the creation of ‘ztunnel’, a lightweight mechanism for securing and routing traffic; and the creation of waypoint proxies to implement Layer 7 policies and reporting.

Ambassador Labs’ latest product release

The cloud-native developer experience company announced a new set of enhancements available in Ambassador Cloud that are intended to accelerate self-service Kubernetes developer team workflows.

According to the company, with this, teams gain access to a robust integration with the Ambassador Cloud Service Catalog with Telepresence. This works to simplify the process teams go through to view and manage both services and clusters across their organization.

Additionally, Ambassador Edge Stack now offers users an updated Cloud Diagnostics UI that is intended to allow any developer in the organization the ability to gain insight into active API routes, configuration notices, and more.