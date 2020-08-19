The integration allows users to launch Neo4J Aura on Google Cloud with a few clicks, unify Neo4j Aura expenditures with their Google services through GCP billing integration, and automatically apply any existing credits.

“With GCP and Aura combined, it becomes easy to use graph technology in any distributed cloud application. Users who have “graphy data” already hosted on GCP can easily spin up Aura, quickly load that data into a graph, and start using Cypher and graph tooling straight away,” Neo4J wrote in a blog post.

Neo4J Aura on GCP keeps users up-to-date with all the necessary upgrades and patches – without the downtime or maintenance window.

Microsoft announces end of life support for IE 11 in Microsoft 365 apps and services

Microsoft announced that on November 30, 2020, the Microsoft Teams web app will no longer support IE 11 and on August 17, 2021, the remaining Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support IE 11.

New Microsoft 365 features will not be available or certain features may cease to work when accessing the app or service via IE 11.

“Customers have been using IE 11 since 2013 when the online environment was much less sophisticated than the landscape today. Since then, open web standards and newer browsers—like the new Microsoft Edge—have enabled better, more innovative online experiences,” Microsoft wrote in a post.

Kofax releases Power PDF 4

The new Power PDF 4 increases worker productivity with enhanced digital accuracy and the integrated E-Signature capabilities of Kofax SignDoc.

It supports today’s work-at-home, highly distributed and mobile workforces with improvements in document scanning accuracy, integration with Microsoft OneDrive and expanded accessibility in alignment with U.S. and E.U. requirements.

“As companies continue to manage the rapidly changing global situation, Kofax Power PDF 4 provides the perfect solution to go digital, organize files and implement e-signature management for remote workers,” says Maureen Polte, Vice President of Commercial Products at Kofax. “Already stretched IT teams gain an advantage because standardizing on Power PDF will meet all users’ needs, from simple to complex, while reducing licensing costs, saving time and delivering strong security controls.”

Terraform 0.13 and Terraform Cloud Business Tier unveiled

Terraform 0.13 builds on the language improvements with a focus on improved usability for module-specific workflows.

It is also the first major release featuring ‘terraform login,’ which makes it simple to collaborate using Terraform Cloud.

The Terraform Cloud Business Tier includes enterprise features for advanced security, compliance and governance, the ability to execute multiple runs concurrently, and flexible support options. Additional details are available here.