Syncfusion’s Essential Studio 2022 Volume 3 includes three controls in preview for .NET MAUI, five for Blazor, and seven for the JS 2 platforms among other enhancements.

“Essential Studio 2022 Volume 3 includes some of our customers’ most highly requested controls, especially for the Blazor and .NET MAUI platforms,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “This update enables our customers to get their Blazor and .NET MAUI applications to market sooner and with less discovery. The Syncfusion team worked incredibly hard to deliver so many exciting features in this release.”

The features for .NET MAUI include autocomplete to populate suggestions quickly from a large volume of data, ComboBox to enable users to type a value in a text box or choose from a list of predefined options, and ProgressBar to display the progress of a process in circular or rectangular shapes.

Meanwhile, all Blazor components are now compatible with .NET 7 with five new controls: Floating Action Button (FAB), Speed Dial, Skeleton, AppBar, and Message.

The JS 2 platform received the same new controls as the Blazor platform and also Mention, a display pop-up suggestion list and Image Editor to edit images through APIs and the UI.

New Busy Indicator and Rating controls were also added to Syncfusion’s WinUI suite.