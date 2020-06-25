Amazon is joining the no-code space with the announcement of Honeycode. The new solution is designed to make it easier for developers to build mobile and web applications with no programming required.

Instead of relying on methods like emailing spreadsheets or documents, Honeycode enables developers to use a simple visual application builder and to utilize the AWS-built database to perform tasks like tracking data over time and notifying users of any change, the company explained.

RELATED CONTENT: No-code mobile app development: Do more with less

AWS found that while people often prefer custom programming, the demand often outstrips developer capacity, and the chasm between using spreadsheets and building custom applications creates a situation where customers often experience unnecessary inefficiency, waste, and inaction.

“What customers want is the ability to create applications using the simplicity and familiarity of a spreadsheet, but with the data management capability of a database, the collaboration and notifications common in business applications, and a truly seamless web and mobile user experience. That’s what Amazon Honeycode delivers,” AWS wrote in a post that contains additional details on the solution.

Amazon Honeycode relies on the familiar interface of a spreadsheet coupled with a database so that users can sort, filter, and link data together to create data-driven and interactive applications. Users can also create dynamic views and dashboard that are updated in real-time as the underlying data changes.

Users can get started by selecting a pre-built template, which already contains the data model, business logic, as well as other ready-to-use functionalities such as PO approvals, time-off reporting, inventory management and more. If not, they can import data into a blank workbook, and design the application screens with pre-built sections.

They can then add automations to their applications to drive notifications, reminders, approvals, and other actions based on conditions, before sharing it with the rest of the team with the click of a button.

“The debut of this tool couldn’t come at a better time for Amazon. The challenges we’re dealing with right now as a society – namely, getting safely back to work – are leading to an accelerated need for digital transformation while software development resources remain scarce,” said Jay Jamison, chief product and technology officer at low-code solution provider Quick Base. “Further, with Amazon being the fourth big tech company to throw its hat in the low-code ring, we’re seeing that as a strong validation for the market – low-code is not a toy, but a powerful tool that empowers innovation and collaboration between the business and IT to solve problems, more important now than ever before.”