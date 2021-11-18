Anaconda today officially launched its Embedded Partner Program in response to the rising demand for access to secure, managed Python packages and environments. With this, organizations can embed Anaconda tools, packages, and repositories into their own products and services.

The launch of Anaconda’s Embedded Partner Program brings end users a seamless access experience. Regardless of whether Anaconda is embedded behind the scenes in order to power a company’s solution or made available directly to an organization’s users, the program provides a reliable and secure method to manage Python environments as well as enjoy the innovations of open-source development.

Anaconda chose to formally release the Embedded Partner Program now as enterprises want access to a supported open-source Python ecosystem for their users, products, and services without needing to worry about security, licensing requirements, or dependency management. This formal launch also comes on the heels of Anaconda’s recent influx of financing that included investments from Snowflake Ventures and Apertu Capital, an open-source investment firm.

Currently, members of the Embedded Partner Program include App Orchid, Guidewire, IBM, Microsoft, Schlumberger, Snowflake, and others. In joining Anaconda’s Embedded Partner Program, members also gain support and services, including SLAs for requests, on top of Anaconda’s core offerings.

With the Embedded Partner Program, partners have the power to choose how to experience Anaconda. Users can choose to embed Anaconda within their backend systems, allow their customers to create managed Python environments, or provide access to Anaconda’s repository of Python or R Conda packages.

“From running machine learning workflows to building data applications, there is a growing demand for Python among data scientists, data engineers, and application developers,” said Tarik Dwiek, head of technology alliances at Snowflake. “We’re proud to partner with Anaconda to meet this demand and are excited to provide Python developers seamless access—currently in private preview—to one of the most popular open-source libraries, without the need for manual installs and package dependency management as part of Snowpark, Snowflake’s developer framework.”