Apache APISIX, the cloud-native API gateway used to handle interface traffic for web, mobile, and IoT applications, just reached Top-Level Project status at the Apache Software Foundation. Apache APISIX is based on Nginx and etcd.

“Thanks to the help of our mentors, contributors and the Apache Incubator, Apache APISIX has now graduated as a Top-Level Project,” said Ming Wen, the vice president of Apache APISIX. “After entering the Apache incubator, APISIX evolved from being an open-source project led by a commercial company to a community-led project guided by the Apache Way.”

Apache APISIX consists of a data plane to dynamically control the request traffic, and implement traffic processing and distribution.

It also includes a control plane to store and synchronize gateway data configuration, and an AI plane to orchestrate plugins, as well as real-time analysis and processing of request traffic.

According to the team, the solution is particularly suitable for API management under microservice systems due to its dynamic routing and plugin hot loading capabilities.

It’s built-in high availability, multiple security plugins puts stability and security at the forefront with identity authentication and interface verification, the Apache Software Foundation explained in a post.

Meanwhile, it offers multi-protocol and multi-platform support such as HTTP(s), TCP, UDP, HTTP to gRPC transcoding, Websocket, gRPC, Apache Dubbo, and MQTT proxy, as well as ARM64 and others.

“You can use Apache APISIX as a traffic entrance to process all business data, including dynamic routing, dynamic upstream, dynamic certificates, A/B testing, canary release, blue-green deployment, and more,” the APISIX team wrote on the project’s GitHub page.