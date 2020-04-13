In the past week, the Apache Software Foundation has announced a number of updates to its projects.

Apache Tomcat has been updated to version 9.0.34. Key changes from the previous version include support for default values when using ${…} property replacement in configuration files, a warning when configuring HTTP Connectors if the encoding is not as superset of US-ASCII, and replacing the system property org.apache.tomcat.util.buf.UDecoder.ALLOW_ENCODED_SLASH with the Connector attribute encodedSolidusHandling.

Apache Wicket 9.0.0-M5 was also released. Apache Wicket is a web application framework. This is a minor release that introduces support for content security policies and prevents inline JavaScript and CSS code from being executed.

Apache Flink Stateful Functions reached version 2.0. Apache Flink Stateful Functions 2.0 is the first release of an event-driven database built on top of Apache Flink. According to the ASF, Stateful Functions 2.0 addresses two pain points of FaaS setups: consistent state and efficient messaging between functions.

The foundation also released Apache Jackrabbit 2.16.6, which is an incremental feature release for the content repository. It includes a number of bug fixes and dependency upgrades.

They also announced the first beta for the Numbers component of the Apache Commons projects. Other projects with minor updates include NiFi Registry 0.6.0, HBase 2.1.10, Mynewt 1.8.0, NimBLE 1.3.0, and Qpid Proton-J 0.33.4.