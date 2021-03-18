Now that distributed and remote work is becoming the new norm, Atlassian wants to make sure teams have the proper tools and knowledge to virtually work together. The company announced new content and team collaboration features for Confluence, its project collaboration solution.

According to the company, working remotely is not just about connecting work, it’s about making sure people feel and stay connected. With its updates, Atlassian looked at how to make sure work is visible to colleagues, how to foster social connections, and how to enable teams to express themselves.

RELATED CONTENT:

14 remote working mistakes that your team could be making

Hiring in a remote-first world

“Each of these areas is equally important in the success of virtually working well together. It’s not just creating content; it’s also about seeing the writer behind it to keep us all connected,” Natalia Baryshnikova, head of product management for the Confluence Experience Group, wrote in a post.

The new updates include providing more ways to customize your workspace with the ability to add color, a page cover image or emojis into your content. This could help team members express their personality, which is especially important in a remote environment where team members may have never met each other in person before, the company explained.

Smart links have also been added to display content in its native format for more informative visuals. Other updates include being able to schedule work or content at the right time, to the right people; and the ability to convert pages into blogs.

“This new era of work isn’t written in stone, but we know it will require more than content creation alone to get things done and keep teams feeling the same connection they did in the office. In the next year, we’ll be supporting more types of content to continue making work more visual and further place Confluence at the center of organizations like yours,” Baryshnikova wrote.