OpenAI is opening up ChatGPT to more users by enabling use of the platform without needing to create an OpenAI account.

“It’s core to our mission to make tools like ChatGPT broadly available so that people can experience the benefits of AI. More than 100 million people across 185 countries use ChatGPT weekly to learn something new, find creative inspiration, and get answers to their questions. Starting today, you can use ChatGPT instantly, without needing to sign-up,” OpenAI wrote in a blog post.

According to the company, this capability will be rolled out gradually, so some users may still be prompted to create an account until the roll out is complete.

Even without creating an account, users will have access to the option to turn off permission for OpenAI to use what you provide in prompts to train ChatGPT, OpenAI confirmed.

However, some downsides to not making an account include not being able to save chat history, share chats, or use certain features like voice and custom instructions.

The company says it is also introducing new content safeguards along with this change. These include blocking prompts and generations for a wider range of categories.