Codefresh, the company that offers a GitOps platform for cloud native apps, today announced that it is democratizing GitOps with Argo for all users with the availability of its hosted continuous delivery (CD) platform providing Argo as a service.

The hosted Argo platform is now accessible at no cost for community projects, individuals, and smaller DevOps teams looking to gain access to GitOps best practices for quick, reliable, and secure software delivery in the cloud.

Codefresh’s managed Argo CD platform comes as a feature-complete GitOps software delivery solution.

It is intended to eliminate the need for installation, maintenance, or home-grown custom integrations to work with popular DevOps tools and, according to the company, the managed instances are ready for deployment in seconds.

“Codefresh has demonstrated to enterprises of all sizes the value inherent to Argo CD, and this value is built atop a sustained commitment from Codefresh and the community to cultivate Argo and GitOps for the future,” said Raziel Tabib, co-founder and CEO of Codefresh. “To empower everyone with this capability is the fullest expression of our commitment to open-source innovation.”

Codefresh also said that by leveraging open-source Argo in a code-to-cloud solution, users gain access to heightened visibility into CI/CD deployments as well as an easy-to-use framework for implementing GitOps.

Additionally, Argo offers users a scalable solution for large teams that are working to target multi-cluster, multi-application deployments.

The platform is also fully compatible with continuous integration offerings such as Jenkins and GitHub Actions, as well as Codefresh CI.

