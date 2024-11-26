Google has announced a higher tier of membership for the Google Developer Program, an initiative launched earlier this year that gives developers access to tools, resources, and communities.

The new premium membership costs $299 per year and offers added benefits, including:

$500 in Google Cloud credits

A Google Cloud certification voucher

Unlimited access to the Cloud Skills Boost library, which contains over 700 labs, skill badges, and courses

1:1 consultations with Google Cloud experts

An additional $500 Google Cloud credits after the first certification is earned every year.

“Building on the success of Cloud Innovators Plus program, this new offering is the next evolution of our commitment to streamlining the developer experience and presents the continued investment in the Google Developer Program as the hub of benefits and resources across Google’s many developer products and services,” Google wrote in a blog post.

To support this new membership option, Google also added a new Benefits section to the developer dashboard in the Google Developer Program. Members can go there to find an overview of the benefits available to them.

“The Google Developer Program premium membership will equip you with the tools, resources, and support you need to thrive in today’s dynamic development landscape,” Google concluded.