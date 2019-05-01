Alex Tacho, director of product management, CloudBees

CloudBees DevOptics solves the challenges of measuring and managing DevOps results by being the only solution purpose-built to provide visibility into collaborative delivery and DevOps performance. CloudBees DevOptics lets you map and visualize end-to-end software value streams with actionable insights to measure, manage and optimize software delivery across teams, improve DevOps performance and drive more value through faster business innovation. You get real-time value stream insights that automatically collects and analyzes up-to-the-minute data across value streams, allowing you to break down silos, detect patterns and identify bottlenecks. CloudBees DevOptics provides that single view of the delivery process with key DevOps performance metrics including: Deployment Frequency (DF), Mean Lead Time (MLT), Mean Time To Recover (MTTR) and Change Failure Rate (CFR).

Eric Robertson, vice president of product management and strategy execution, CollabNet VersionOne

The Enterprise Value Stream Management solution from CollabNet VersionOne provides a holistic approach to application development and delivery by applying the principals of Agile-plus-DevOps to the entire product delivery pipeline. As a result, organizations achieve:

Process and flow improvements

Increased management visibility

Compatible data and measurements across tools

Increased collaboration and knowledge sharing

Decreased deployment delays, inefficiencies and errors

Alignment with business strategy

These benefits apply to all stakeholders across the enterprise — from portfolio to program, release and team.

The practice of Enterprise Value Stream Management has had a significant impact on some of the world’s largest organizations and with the help of CollabNet VersionOne, brands are able to transform the trajectory of their business all by aligning software development and delivery with business objectives.

Lance Knight, senior vice president, general manager, ConnectALL

ConnectALL’s Value Stream Integration solution helps enterprises of all sizes to connect, visualize, and measure end-to-end software delivery value streams. This holistic approach ensures greater velocity and predictability.

ConnectALL wants companies to discover the benefits of value stream management with the understanding of how business value flows across an organization —connecting people, processes, and tools. We want to help companies understand the importance of integration in optimizing the way software is delivered.

ConnectALL will help companies with a consultancy around value stream design — taking an end-to-end approach in value stream management from ideation to implementation to make the improvements to gain velocity and make processes more predictable. ConnectALL with its integration platform will span everything that production teams are supposed to do.

The ConnectALL Value Stream Integration Platform integrates applications from the world’s leading vendors including Atlassian, Micro Focus, Microsoft, IBM, Salesforce, BMC, CA, Perforce, and more. Your teams can continue to use the best tools for the job while ConnectALL optimizes your Value Stream and seamlessly integrates the data between teams and applications.

Jeff Keyes, director of product marketing, Plutora

“You can’t manage what you don’t measure.” Plutora creates a baseline of the current state of value streams by pulling data from existing toolchains providing key metrics highlighting constraints for every product team across the portfolio regardless of their level of Agile and DevOps maturity. Normalizing the data allows for unified visibility across diverse methodologies, technologies and toolsets.

Plutora then enables teams to create new “what-if scenarios” of development and delivery integrating those practices into the Plutora Platform’s management and governance capabilities. End-to-end release pipelines with associated scope are defined with phases of delivery and criteria gates and are integrated back into each development team’s tools. Environment requests and provisioning are centralized using Plutora’s environment management ensuring complete control and efficiency of pre-production IT environments. Plutora deployment management mixes existing automation with planning, approval, and execution control over cutover activities.

The visibility and transparency created by Plutora creates collaboration and efficiencies between teams resulting in an enterprise system of insight measuring outcomes of each effort. It aggregates release, quality, and deployment data to transform the way application delivery teams solve problems, make decisions, and measure results. Data analytics and visualization turn structured data into rich, contextual insights.

Carmen DeArdo, Senior Value Stream Management strategist, Tasktop

In the Age of Digital Disruption, enterprises are quickly shifting to accelerate the delivery of business value. This shift requires that IT leaders be able to apply systems thinking to answer the question, “Where’s the bottleneck in my software value stream?”

The first step to move to a value stream model is having end-to-end visibility across the flow of work performed (features, defects, risks and debt). Tasktop Integration Hub automates and visualizes the flow of work items across the various specialized tools used by different teams and departments to deliver software.

The next step is having analytics that allow companies to understand where work is flowing and where it’s slowing down across a value stream. Tasktop helps enterprises answer this question by providing a comprehensive set of Flow Metrics based on the Flow Framework created by Dr. Mik Kersten.

The Flow Metrics capture the elements of velocity, time, load, distribution and efficiency for all the work done in a product value stream, by utilizing data from the work item artifacts in the enterprise’s delivery toolchain. These metrics, when combined with the product business results (value, cost, quality, happiness) provide a comprehensive view, which can be used by business and IT leaders as part of their continuous improvement process to identify bottlenecks, allocate investment, and determine actions to optimize the flow of business value.

Moving to a product value stream approach is a journey. Tasktop supports companies on this journey with the ability to start with a single value stream and develop a model that can then be applied and scaled across the enterprise in a sustainable way.