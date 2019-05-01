The CloudBees Suite builds on emerging DevOps practices and continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) automation by adding a layer of governance, visibility and insights necessary to achieve optimum efficiency and control new risks. Since every company in the world is now a software company, this new automated software delivery system is becoming the most mission-critical business system in the modern enterprise. As today’s clear leader in CI/CD, CloudBees is uniquely positioned to define and lead this new category. CloudBees puts companies on the fastest path to transform- ing great ideas into great software and returning value to the business more quickly.

CollabNet VersionOne is the Enterprise Value Stream Management leader that accelerates high value software development and delivery, while improving quality and reducing risk. Our offerings provide global enterprise and government market leaders a cohesive solution, spanning idea through delivery, that enable them to capture, create, deliver and measure the flow of business value throughout their application development lifecycles.

Plutora provides value stream management solutions for enterprise IT, improving the transparency, speed and quality of software development and delivery by correlating data from across the toolchains and analyzing critical indicators of every aspect of the delivery process. Acting as the “catwalk above the factory floor”, Plutora ensures organizational alignment between software development with business strategy and provides visibility, analytics and insights into the entire value stream. This approach guides continuous improvement and digital transformation progress through the measured outcomes of each effort. Plutora ensures governance and management across the entire portfolio by orchestrating release pipelines, managing hybrid test environments, and orchestrating complex application deployments — all independent of methodology, team structure, technology, and level of automation.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gently down the value stream

Creating a value stream map

How does your solution help organizations on their value stream journey?

Losing command and control…and living with it!

Tasktop Integration Hub connects the network of best-of-breed tools used to plan, build, and deliver software at an enterprise-level. As the backbone for the most impactful Agile and DevOps transformations, Tasktop enables organizations to define their software delivery value stream, and enables end-to-end visibility, traceability and governance over the whole process. Tasktop is an easy-to-use, scalable and reliable integration infrastructure that automates the flow of product-critical information across tools to optimize productivity, collaboration and adaptability in an unpredictable and fast-paced digital world.

ConnectALL, an Orasi company, is dedicated to helping companies achieve higher levels of agility and velocity. The company’s enterprise-level application integration platform — ConnectALL Integration Platform —helps with achieving effective Value Stream Management by connecting the applications used to collaborate, drive decisions, and manage artifacts used during the software delivery process, like ALM, Agile, and DevOps. With the ConnectALL Integration Platform, IT companies can accelerate software development and enhance collaboration.

CA: Disparate tools may help an individual or a team do their job, but they impede the progress of the larger organization. With tools that span the application life cycle for planning, build, test, release and putting into production, CA (now a Broadcom company) provides an end-to-end view into the processes and products that deliver value for customers and bring efficiencies to the business.

Electric Cloud: ElectricFlow provides teams with pipeline and environment man-

agement to create an executable value stream by connecting stacks, clouds and DevOps toolchains together. During pipeline execution, automated data collection and analytics connects metrics and performance back to the milestones and business value (features, user stories) being delivered in every release. Our out-of-the-box Release Command Center dashboard displays toolchain information in a consolidated, easy-to-interpret view, enabling teams to instantly review the quality, health, dependencies, pending approvals, test results, progress, and status of a release.

GitLab is a single application built from the ground up for all stages of the DevOps lifecycle for Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab provides teams a single data store, one user interface, and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle allowing teams to collaborate and work on a project from a single conversation, significantly reducing cycle time and focus exclusively on building great software quickly.

IBM: UrbanCode Velocity is built for Day 2 DevOps. Today, organizations have DevOps toolchains with numerous tools and struggle with different teams using different toolchains. Velocity provides a consistent view across the toolchains so you can easily see where work is, and where your bottlenecks are. Not just another dashboard, Velocity directs your automation. It triggers pipelines, enforces quality gates and coordinates your release efforts — all while making data visible and actionable.

Intland: codeBeamer ALM is a holistically integrated Application Lifecycle Management tool that facilitates collaboration, increases transparency, and helps align software development processes with your strategic business objectives.

Jama Software centralizes upstream planning and requirements management in the software development process with its solution, Jama Connect. Product planning and engineering teams can collaborate quickly while building out traceable requirements and test cases to ensure development stays aligned to customer needs and compliance throughout the process. With integrations to task management and test automation solutions, development teams can centralize their process, mitigate risk, and have unparalleled visibility into what they’re building and why.

Micro Focus helps organizations run and transform their business through four core areas of digital transformation: Enterprise DevOps, Hybrid IT Management, Predictive Analytics and Security, Risk and Governance. Driven by customer-centric innovation, our software provides the critical tools they need to build, operate, secure, and analyze the enterprise. By design, these tools bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies — enabling faster innovation, with less risk, in the race to digital transformation.

Panaya: Value Stream Management is about linking economic value to technical outcomes. Though not unique to the Enterprise, large organizations have specific challenges and needs: siloed teams, waterfall or hybrid operational modes, as well as many non-technical stakeholders. Panaya Release Dynamix links IT and business teams with an intuitive tool that strategically aligns demand streams with the overall business strategy.

Targetprocess: To connect portfolio, products and teams, Targetprocess offers a visual platform to help you adopt and scale Agile across your enterprise. Use SAFe, LeSS or implement your own framework to achieve business agility and see the value flow through the entire organization.

The XebiaLabs DevOps Platform provides the backbone for comprehensive release orchestration, managing, controlling, and offering full visibility into the end-to-end DevOps pipeline. It allows both business and technical teams to easily spot bottlenecks and analyze inefficiencies in their processes, so they can optimize the entire software delivery value stream.