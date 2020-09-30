HP has announced the HP Omnicept Solution, which brings together its virtual reality (VR) headset and developer-focused SDK. According to the company, this will allow VR developers to create new personalized, engaging, and adaptive VR experiences for the enterprise.

According to the company, facial expression and body language account for up to 50% of effective communication. With 25%-30% of the workforce expected to continue working from home next year, new immersive tools will be needed in order to allow for effective remote collaboration.

In addition, HP has found that since the emergence of COVID-19, there has been a 35% increase in the use of technology for training purposes, and VR has been proven to increase learning and training retention rates.

“We’ve designed a powerful, adaptive VR solution to dramatically accelerate the use cases for VR, its potential to transform society, and the way we interact with technology,” said Jim Nottingham, general manager and global head of Advanced Compute and Solutions at HP Inc. “The HP Omnicept Solution will open new possibilities for VR development and its impact on enterprise training, remote education, collaboration, research and development, and specialized wellbeing. This type of data-driven approach will be fundamental to creating user-centric experiences for better VR in the future.”

HP Reverb Omnicept offers features such as eye motion and gaze, facial expression, heart rate, and foveated rendering.

The HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition and the Omnicept SDK are expected to be released in Spring 2021.