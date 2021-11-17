IBM unveiled its breakthrough ‘Eagle” 127-Qubit Quantum Processor which taps into the massive computing potential of devices based on quantum physics.

The company also previewed plans for IBM Quantum System Two, the next generation of quantum systems, which will integrate the concept of modularity into quantum computing to allow the hardware to be flexible enough to scale.

The new quantum processor was developed to contain more than 100 operational and connected qubits. It follows IBM’s 65-qubit ‘Hummingbird’ processor, which was revealed in 2020, as well as the 27-qubit ‘Falcon’ processor that IBM announced in in 2019.

According to the company, the increased qubit count will enable users to explore problems at a new level of complexity when undertaking experiments and running applications. It can be used to optimize machine learning or modeling new molecules and materials that can be used in a number of scenarios, including discovery of new drugs and innovations in the energy industry.

“The arrival of the ‘Eagle’ processor is a major step towards the day when quantum computers can outperform classical computers for useful applications,” said Dr. Darío Gil, senior vice president and director of research at IBM. “Quantum computing has the power to transform nearly every sector and help us tackle the biggest problems of our time. This is why IBM continues to rapidly innovate quantum hardware and software design, building ways for quantum and classical workloads to empower each other, and create a global ecosystem that is imperative to the growth of a quantum industry.”

The first ‘Eagle’ processor is available as an exploratory device on the IBM Cloud to select members of the IBM Quantum Framework.