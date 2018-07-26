Infragistics has announced the release of Indigo.Design, which is a cloud-based platform for visual design, UX prototyping, code generation, and app development.

According to the company, the solution facilitates collaboration between developers, UX architects, product managers, and application developers throughout the software design and development process, while allowing each individual to use the tools they want.

The solution features four key components:

Indigo.Design System , which includes Sketch UI kits that feature a library of UI components, UI patterns, pre-defined screens and complete app scenarios. According to Infragistics, each symbol in the Sketch UI kit maps to a twin component in Ignite UI for Angular.

Indigo.Design Cloud , a cloud service that enables designers to import visual designs to add hotspot navigation and screen transitions, collaborate with stakeholders to get feedback, and perform unmoderated usability studies with built-in video playback and analytics.

Indigo.Design Code Generation Service , a Visual Studio Code extension that integrates with designs in the Indigo.Design Cloud to generate UI code in Angular.

Ignite UI for Angular, which includes over 50 material-based UI components designed and built using the Angular framework.

“We are thrilled to officially launch Indigo.Design today,” said Jason Beres, senior vice president of developer tools at Infragistics. “We share our customers vision for providing designers and developers the tools they need to realize increased performance, productivity, and the ability to deliver a powerful UI. With Indigo.Design we can leverage the tools and frameworks designers and developers love the most so there is no compromise in their existing process or in their productivity.”