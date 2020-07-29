JetBrains has updated its IntelliJ IDEA platform. IntelliJ IDEA 2020.2 adds a number of new features, including the ability to review and merge GitHub pull requests, navigate between warnings and errors in a file using the Inspections widget, and use the Problems tool window to view the full list of issues in a current file.

The company expanded its integration with GitHub in this release. Now, users can browse, assign, manage, merge, view and submit comments, and accept changes from within the editor. The editor will show the conversation around a pull request and will offer the ability to add comments without having to leave IntelliJ IDEA.

The Inspections widget makes it easier to search for warnings, errors, and issues, and quickly navigate through them by pressing F2 or using the arrow icons. The widget also allows users to select which issues they would like to highlight.

The Problems tool windows displays all warnings and errors that pertain to the current file. It also includes descriptions of those issues. Users will be able to right-click on an issue to be taken to the line of code where the problem occurred.

This release also added support for Jakarta EE and improved support for Quarkus, Micronaut, and OpenAPI. There are a number of other new features in this release as well.

More information about IntelliJ IDEA 2020.2 can be found in the release notes.