Developers around the globe will be able to gain insights into the latest release of the Kotlin programming language by attending the Kotlin 1.4 Online event Oct. 12-15. The event is hosted by JetBrains, the creator of Kotlin, the officially preferred programming language for Android..
The four-day event will focus on a different core topic each day: 1.4 general overview, libraries, multiplatform, and server-side updates and Kotlin’s future plans — shared exclusively with the event audience. Attendees will also have an opportunity to hear talks by the Kotlin Team and ask questions; chat with members of the Kotlin team one-on-one; participate in a “QuizQuest” to win Kotlin swag, JetBrains product licenses and other prizes; and even discuss talks with the Kotlin team and the community in a live chat.
The agenda includes talks from industry leaders:
- Hadi Hariri, Developer Advocate in Kotlin, Team Lead in Ktor
- Andrey Breslav, Project Lead in Kotlin
- Florina Muntenescu, Android Developer Advocate, Google
- Roman Elizarov, Team Lead in Kotlin Language Research
- And others
The detailed program of the 4 days event can be found here.
JetBrains expects more than 42,000 developers to join the event this autumn — don’t miss it! To attend, you’ll only need to pass a simple registration process and receive all the info to your email address.