Developers around the globe will be able to gain insights into the latest release of the Kotlin programming language by attending the Kotlin 1.4 Online event Oct. 12-15. The event is hosted by JetBrains, the creator of Kotlin, the officially preferred programming language for Android..

The four-day event will focus on a different core topic each day: 1.4 general overview, libraries, multiplatform, and server-side updates and Kotlin’s future plans — shared exclusively with the event audience. Attendees will also have an opportunity to hear talks by the Kotlin Team and ask questions; chat with members of the Kotlin team one-on-one; participate in a “QuizQuest” to win Kotlin swag, JetBrains product licenses and other prizes; and even discuss talks with the Kotlin team and the community in a live chat.

The agenda includes talks from industry leaders:

Hadi Hariri, Developer Advocate in Kotlin, Team Lead in Ktor

Andrey Breslav, Project Lead in Kotlin

Florina Muntenescu, Android Developer Advocate, Google

Roman Elizarov, Team Lead in Kotlin Language Research

The detailed program of the 4 days event can be found here.

JetBrains expects more than 42,000 developers to join the event this autumn. To attend, you'll only need to pass a simple registration process and receive all the info to your email address.