The process management and automation company Nintex is bolstering its portfolio with the addition of K2 Software, a digital process automation software provider.

With K2 Software, Nintex hopes to help more than 10,000 customers with 50% of the Fortune 500, and generate over $200 million in annual recurring revenue.

“We are excited to be bringing together leading innovators in the digital process automation software market,” said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. “Upon closing, Nintex and K2 customers and partners will benefit from an even broader range of process management and automation solutions. The combination of our respective development teams will further accelerate our pace of innovation in this growing market.”

Nintex is known for its process platform that enables users to visually map and manage business processes as well as accelerate digital transformation. The Nintex Platform features process mapping, process collaboration, digital forms, mobile apps, advanced workflows, robotic process automation, eSignature capabilities, and process intelligence.

K2 Software is a low-code process automation software provider that manages the flow of work, aims to remove data silos, and automate at scale. It enables users to quickly develop solutions without complex configuration or coding necessary, provides visual application design, and enables the reuse of forms, workflow and integration connectors.

“We are looking forward to delivering even greater value to our K2 customers by joining forces with Nintex,” said K2 CEO and President Evan Ellis. “Combining Nintex’s solution portfolio with K2’s complementary technologies will further enhance what commercial enterprises and government agencies can achieve through the power of digital process automation.”

The companies hope to close the transaction in the next coming weeks.