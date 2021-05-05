Red Hat unveiled its Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift to make it easier for developers to get started with building Kubernetes-based applications using the same infrastructure and tools that they run in their application environments.

The new solution provides a private OpenShift environment in a shared, multi-tenant cluster that is pre-configured with a set of developer tools. The tight integrations between the infrastructure and tools provide a safe environment for prototyping or building new applications, creating containers from source files or Docker files and more, according to the company.

Red Hat also announced updates to many of its tools which can be coupled with the Developer Sandbox.

Red Hat OpenShift 4.7 web console developer perspective makes it easier for developers to get started with new integrations and fully-customizable quick starts.

The CLI tool odo 2.1 also received an extended declarative developer workspace (devfile) to make it easier to build and debug apps.

Red Hat CodeReady Workspaces 2.8 introduces a new dashboard that delivers a faster, more streamlined and more consistent user experience and Red Hat CodeReady Studio 12.19 further extends developer tooling with the ability to bootstrap and log into a developer sandbox, or to add, remove and edit devfile registries.

Other updated tools include Red Hat CodeReady Dependency Analytics 0.3.2, Red Hat CodeReady Containers 1.25, Eclipse JKube 1.2 and the new GitHub Actions for Red Hat OpenShift and Enterprise Linux provides users with an easier way to build and deploy their containerized applications.

