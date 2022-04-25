Red Hat is introducing a new set of connected applications services that will help accelerate the adoption of containerized application development and delivery. Red Hat Application Foundations enables companies to quickly build application and data services.

This new platform will bring key services and components that will complement Red Hat OpenShift. Red Hat OpenShift is a platform for modernizing applications, building cloud-native applications, streamlining development, and more.

According to the company, components include high-performance data streaming services, API management, service connectivity, and lightweight frameworks and runtimes.

In addition to working well with Red Hat OpenShift, this new product will work alongside technology from ecosystem partners.

“Application development is undergoing significant change and developers need tools to support this transformation,” said Ken Johnson, vice president and general manager of application services at Red Hat. “We designed Red Hat Application Foundations with a developer-centric mindset, created to work seamlessly with Red Hat OpenShift to easily employ and deliver cloud-native applications, resulting in a simplified process to deliver a greater business value.”

More information about Red Hat Application Foundations is available here.