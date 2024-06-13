The Rust Foundation has announced the launch of a new sub-group dedicated to use of the Rust language in safety-critical software, which it defines as “systems whose failure can impact human life or cause severe environmental or property harm.”

The Safety-Critical Rust Consortium was formed by a number of organizations working together alongside the Rust Foundation: AdaCore, Arm, Ferrous Systems, HighTec EDV-Systeme GmbH, Lynx Software Technologies, OxidOS, TECHFUND, TrustInSoft, Veecle, and Woven by Toyota.

According to Rebecca Rumbul, executive director and CEO of the Rust Foundation, safety-critical industries are drawn to Rust because of its safety, security, and performance benefits.

“Given how ‘critical’ the safety-critical industry is, the Rust Foundation is very motivated to bring together key stakeholders across communities and industries to explore how Rust can meet compliance standards and contribute to better software for everyone,” she said.

The first action item for the Safety-Critical Rust Consortium will be to create a public charter and goals. According to the Rust Foundation, potential charter items include development of guidelines, linters, libraries, static analysis tools, formal methods, and language subsets, all with the goal of meeting the strict requirements and regulations around these safety-critical systems.

The group will collaborate with the Rust Project as a whole via Rust Foundation Project Directors and members of Rust Project teams.

“Given the rising prevalence of software vulnerabilities, particularly around memory-safety, it is important that safety-critical industries such as automotive, aerospace and core infrastructure develop software practices that reduce the risk of these vulnerabilities,” said Joel Marcey, director of technology at the Rust Foundation. “Rust has been proven to be the ideal programming language for all facets of secure software development and it should be a first choice in safety-critical operations. The Safety-Critical Rust Consortium will enable a number of impactful companies and organizations to collaboratively ensure that Rust meets essential compliance standards in safety-critical applications.”

