Alteryx, an analytics automation company, recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Trifacta, a cloud company that leverages scalable data management and machine learning in order to make data analytics faster and more intuitive.

The acquisition will take place for $400 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. Additionally, Alteryx will be establishing a retention pool of $75 million to be granted to the former employees of Trifacta.

This transaction is scheduled to close during the first quarter of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Up until the close of the transaction, each company will continue operating independently. For more information, see here.

QuickBase acquires MCF Technology Solutions

QuickBase, provider of software that helps organizations see, connect, and control the elements of complex projects, recently announced that it will be acquiring MCF Technology Solutions (MCF).

With this acquisition, QuickBase grows its service offering as well as extends its ability to meet market demand for software to support the global boom in building and infrastructure. Additionally, the acquisition will allow QuickBase to incorporate and offer MCF’s existing library of vertical-specific application templates on the QuickBase platform.

Apache weekly update

Over the past week, 280 Apache Committers changed 2,780,891 lines of code over 2,868 commits. The top 5 contributors include Jean-Baptiste Onofré, Gary Gregory, Mark Thomas, Harikrishna Patnala, and Claus Ibsen.

Apache also released several project updates, including: