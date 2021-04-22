Google has announced the third developer preview of its upcoming 12.0 release. The latest preview includes a new app launch experience, new video and camera capabilities and new permissions for exact alarms that help users save battery.

Developers can use new splash screen APIs and resources to manage the splash screen window’s background color, replace the static launcher icon with a custom icon or an animation and also set light or dark mode.

Android 12 also improves call notifications to give users more visibility and scannability and to improve their consistency with other notification components.

Additional details on all of the updates to Android 12 in the preview are available here.

ComponentOne 2021 v1

The highlights of this release include new controls for Blazor and .NET 5 (winForms and WPF) as well as feature enhancement for FlexGrid across numerous platforms, support for Xamarin.Forms 5 and more.

With the Blazor Window component, .NET developers can create modal and modeless prompts and dialogs in Blazor applications using the new C1Window component.

“Our newest Blazor Edition continues to expand with essential new input and layout controls that can be used for server or client-side Blazor C# web apps,” said Greg Lutz, the product manager of ComponentOne. “The new pop-up and input controls not only add extra functionality to our fast datagrid, FlexGrid but also can be used to fill in the gaps in your apps.”

WhiteSource acquires open-source malware security and threat detection company

WhiteSource explained the acquisition of Diffend will help it better provide software security capabilities across the supply chain. As part of the acquisition, Diffends commercial offerings will be available for free under WhiteSource Diffend. WhiteSource will also offer a more advanced platform for mitigating supply chain risks.