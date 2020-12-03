Android Enterprise Essentials is a secure, mobile management service built by the Android team to protect business devices and data.

It requires a lock screen and encryption on devices to prevent unauthorized access to company data, enforces mandatory malware protection by ensuring that Google Play Protect is always on and employees can’t download apps outside of the Google Play Store.

It also provides the ability to wipe all company data from a device in case it’s lost or stolen.

Additional details are available here.

PhpStorm 2020.3 released

The major release includes full support for PHP 8, static analyzers PHPStan and Psalm, Xdebug 3, Tailwind CSS, collaborative development via Code With Me, and more.

In PHP 8, function and method arguments can be passed by specifying a parameter name.

Calls are now self-documented, and optional parameters have become truly optional because you can omit them.

Additional details on all of the changes in PhpStorm 2020.3 are available here.

gRPC support for Insomnia 2020.5

With gRPC support in the newly released Insomnia 2020.5, developers can make requests for gRPC backend services just like they can today with REST / GraphQL services from Insomnia.

“Currently, developers rely on a mix of tools to consume REST, GraphQL and gRPC services, all with different opinions on how requests need to be defined, sent, stored and shared. That’s why we’ve built gRPC support into Insomnia, so developers can have a single tool to define, send, store and share requests across REST, GraphQL – and now gRPC,” Kong, the company behind Insomnia, wrote in a blog post.

The 2020.5 release also includes environment variable hyphen support, GraphQL documentation reload on schema changes, as well as OAuth2 PKCE support and the ability to delete synced workspaces from API.

New Confluent Cloud Connectors released for pervasive event streaming

Confluent announced new fully-managed connectors for Confluent Cloud to seamlessly integrate events across cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments, and the launch of ksqlDB pull queries in Confluent Cloud for streamlined processing of event data.

With connectors for a full ecosystem of on-premises systems, cloud services, and enterprise tools, organizations can easily blend and analyze data from across their business, enabling more personalized customer experiences and improved operational efficiencies, according to the company.