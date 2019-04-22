The Android Studio team released Android Studio 3.4 as a response to users’ problems with core features in the IDE, according to a company post.

One of the improvements is a revamped user interface called Project Structure Dialog (PSD) that allows users to manage Gradle project files, a feature that has been a “long-standing request from many developers.” The new PSD allows you to see and add dependencies to your project at a module level.

In addition, the new version includes a switch to R8 from Proguard as the default code shrinker and obfuscator, a new app resource management tool, and an updated Android Emulator which uses fewer system resources.

Microsoft acquires Express Logic to accelerate IoT development

Microsoft acquired Express Logic, a developer of real-time operating systems (RTOS) for IoT and edge devices powered by microcontroller units (MCUs).

Express Logic builds products for resource-constrained environments, especially those that require safety and security, according to a company post. This includes systems for a wide range of categories, from low-capacity sensors like light bulbs and temperature gauges to those in air conditioners, medical devices, and network appliances.

The acquisition is part of Microsoft’s $5 billion, four-year investment into IoT and intelligent edge that was announced last year, which resulted in partnerships and Azure product innovation.

Silicon Labs releases Series 2 to make IoT products more powerful

Silicon Labs, providers of software and solutions for IoT, released Series 2, a scalable IoT connectivity platform, to help developers optimize system cost and performance for a wide range of Iot applications.

“As the adoption and diversity of IoT devices continue to grow, developers seek flexible connectivity solutions that help them quickly bring differentiated products to market while reducing cost and design complexity,” said Matt Johnson, the senior vice president and general manager of IoT products at Silicon Labs.

This includes highly-integrated SoC options, reusable software for RF communications and enhanced security. Users can now take advantage of the Simplicity Studio IDE with Series 2.