Applause has released a new tool to find and fix key issues in development. The Applause Accessibility Tool automatically detects and addresses accessibility issues earlier in the SDLC.

The tool integrates into the web development process and provides automated fixes or recommendations to resolve each issue.

While the tool can help identify and fix common issues early in the SDLC – resulting in significant time and cost savings – manual evaluation by accessibility experts is required to fully evaluate digital experiences and ensure they are compliant with regulations and guidelines, according to the company.

“Digital accessibility is critically important for all brands today – both from a business perspective and for the greater good of consumers and digital experiences,” said Doron Reuveni, founder and CEO of Applause. “We understand how essential accessibility is, and that is why we are investing so much effort into providing inclusive experiences for all users. Not only does the Applause Accessibility Tool find and fix key issues during the development process, it also educates developers so that the accessibility of apps and websites is improved on a continuing basis.”

Instana announces continuous production profiler for Java apps

Instana released the commercial continuous profiler for production Java applications. The new profiling functionality automatically captures profiles continuously in production without impacting application performance or resource overhead, according to the company.

Whenever an application or infrastructure change occurs within dynamic applications, Instana recognizes the change in real time, instantly adjusting its application service maps, monitoring thresholds and health dashboards, Instana explained in a post.

Instana fully automates the entire lifecycle of application monitoring including application discovery and mapping, monitoring sensor and agent deployment, and application infrastructure health monitoring.

Apache Groovy 3.0 released

The release of Groovy 3.0 adds a new parser, code-named Parrot, as well as multiple new features and capabilities.

The parser adds a do/while loop, enhances classic Java-style for loop, adds multi-assignment in combination with for loop, and more.

“It’s called the Parrot parser because in the early days of creating the parser, the goal was for the new parser’s output to be an exact echo of what the old parser produced. The new parser has since been extended to support additional syntax options and language features,” the developers behind Apache Groovy wrote in a post.

Perfecto by Perforce announced integration with Katalon Studio

Perfecto announced an integration with Katalon Studio, which will enable testing teams to achieve higher levels of test automation while executing against devices and browsers in the Perfecto testing cloud.

Katalon Studio is a test automation solution for web and mobile apps. Katalon enables teams to create automated test scripts without the need to code.

“Katalon fills the need for test creation, and Perfecto provides the devices and browsers needed to test, along with test failure analysis and automation at scale,” Perforce wrote in a post.

Splice Machine wins SBIR Phase 1 grant to modernize app for air force

Splice Machine was awarded a Phase 1 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant by the United States Air Force (USAF) to automate the manual process of assigning resources to missions in order to meet mission objectives on a defined timeline.

Splice Machine’s intelligent SQL platform will be evaluated as a solution to modernize this process.

Through a competitive awards-based program, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program enables small businesses to explore their technological potential and provides the incentive to profit from its commercialization.