Applitools is launching an online shopping holiday hackathon event. Each participant will have two hours to test the functional and visual quality of the Applifashion retail app and make sure that it is up to par ahead of the busy online holiday shopping season.

Participants will practice modern QA techniques, use advanced features such as root cause analysis, and learn how Visual AI technology compares to pixel-based image comparison.

The hackathon is free for anyone to join and participants must submit test results by December 7th, 2020 to be eligible for a prize.

SwaggerHub extension for VS code released

SmartBear announced the SwaggerHub extension for Visual Studio Code expands the growing list of options for API designers offered with SwaggerHub, including the SwaggerHub Code Editor, SwaggerHub Visual Editor, and SwaggerHub CLI Tool.

“Many of our developers prefer to work in VS Code for its flexibility and ease of use,” said Alex Savage, the head of platforms for Advanced, UK-based provider of software and services. “With the SwaggerHub extension for VS Code, we can see all our API definitions in one place, plus have the ability to push and pull API definitions to SwaggerHub. This is absolutely an essential plug-in for anyone doing API design work.”

Additional details on the new extension are available here.

Redis Enterprise on Microsoft Azure Cache in public preview

Redis Labs announced new fully-integrated tiers for Redis Enterprise on Microsoft Azure Cache for Redis.

With today’s release, customers have access to Redis 6.0, 99.99% availability with Azure’s multi-AZ deployment, scaling to multi-terabyte data sets with up to 70% memory cost reduction, and new capabilities with Redis modules.

Azure customers will be able to consume Redis Enterprise like any other Azure Cache tier and use their existing commit to Azure.

Zoom to improve security practices

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) determined that Zoom deceived users about the level of security for the Zoom meeting platform and unfairly undermined a browser security feature.

As a result, the FTC and Zoom announced a settlement that will require the video conferencing platform company to implement a robust information security program to settle allegations.

Since at least 2016, Zoom misled users by touting that it offered “end-to-end, 256-bit encryption” to secure users’ communications, when in fact it provided a lower level of security.