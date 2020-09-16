Catchpoint is acquiring the open-source web performance testing software and service Webpagetest and Webpagetest.org. According to the company, the acquisition will dramatically boost webpagetest.org’s core capabilities and offer superior performance monitoring capabilities to the web performance community.

“By bringing together Catchpoint’s renown command and control architecture and distributed footprint with Webpagetest web performance testing capabilities, IT teams will have the insight needed to monitor, detect, identify and resolve performance and availability issues quickly,” said Patrick Meenan, engineering fellow at Catchpoint and founder of Webpagetest.org.

DataStax announces the first preview of Stargate

Stargate is a data gateway component that is deployed between the client applications and database.

When Stargate is deployed, it joins the Cassandra cluster as a coordinator node but does not store any data. This architecture allows for compute to be scaled independently of storage: a common model when using cloud infrastructure.

“This project came about because we got tired of using different databases and different APIs depending on the work that we were trying to get done. With “read the manual” fatigue and lengthy selection processes wearing on us every time we created a new project, we thought – why not create a framework that can serve many APIs for a range of workloads? From this, Stargate was born,” the working group behind the project wrote in a post.

OutSystems announces new low-code capabilities

OutSystems announced a series of new tools and capabilities that will empower organizations of all sizes to build applications quickly, build them right, and build them for the future.

The new low-code capabilities include Workflow builder, which enables the visual mapping of complex business processes and the automated creation of high-performance applications, as well as the Experience Builder that allows for rapid prototyping and Integration Builder.

With the new AI-assist capability, OutSystems has fused artificial intelligence (AI) into its platform to automate, guide, and validate development throughout the application lifecycle.